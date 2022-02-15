Iron Ore futures fell 8% overnight, as the NDRC moved to stabilize prices
- Iron Ore futures in Singapore fell 8% overnight as the NDRC and market regulator SAMR called a meeting of iron ore producers and traders, with the goal of ensuring supply and stabilizing prices.
- In addition, the regulators will hold a second meeting on February 17th, before which Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF), Trafigura, Itochu and Cargill will be required to submit stockpile and transaction data.
- As regulators and policymakers have moved to ease financial conditions in recent months, iron ore prices have rallied, up more than 50% from Q4 2021 lows.
- Major producers Vale (NYSE:VALE), BHP (NYSE:BHP) and Rio (NYSE:RIO) have benefitted from the move in iron ore prices, with BHP announcing a record interim dividend Monday after the close.