Greenview Capital acquired new positions in Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) with ~309K shares, Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) with ~83K shares, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) with ~19K shares, Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) with 6M shares and US Foods (NYSE:USFD) with ~1.6M shares, according to its 13F filing.

Exited stakes in Meta/Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Visa (NYSE:V), Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) and ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC)(NASDAQ:VIACA).

Added to position in Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) to ~2.1M shares.

Reduced stakes in Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL) to ~24K shares, Bausch Health (NYSE:BHC) to ~12.5M shares and Humana (NYSE:HUM) to ~55K shares.

In the past month, Meta (FB) released a quarterly report that sent the stock spiraling.