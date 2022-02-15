Greenview Capital takes stakes in Alibaba, Amazon

Amazon fulfillment center building in Las Vegas

4kodiak/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Greenview Capital acquired new positions in Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) with ~309K shares, Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) with ~83K shares, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) with ~19K shares, Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) with 6M shares and US Foods (NYSE:USFD) with ~1.6M shares, according to its 13F filing.

Exited stakes in Meta/Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Visa (NYSE:V), Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) and ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC)(NASDAQ:VIACA).

Added to position in Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) to ~2.1M shares.

Reduced stakes in Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL) to ~24K shares, Bausch Health (NYSE:BHC) to ~12.5M shares and Humana (NYSE:HUM) to ~55K shares.

In the past month, Meta (FB) released a quarterly report that sent the stock spiraling.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.