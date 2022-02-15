Charles River Laboratories Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 15, 2022 11:31 AM ETCharles River Laboratories International, Inc. (CRL)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Charles River Laboratories (NYSE:CRL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, Feb. 16, before market open.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $2.43 (+1.7% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $888.27M (+12.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CRL has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.
