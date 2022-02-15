IQVIA stock falls despite top line beat driven by 167% increase in net income
Feb. 15, 2022
- IQVIA Holdings (IQV -4.6%) saw its Q4 2021 net income rise 167% compared to the prior-year period, helping the company to beat on the top and bottom lines.
- GAAP net income in quarter was and GAAP diluted EPS was $1.63.
- IQVIA (IQV -4.6%) was helped in the quarter by a 10.2% year over year increase in revenue to ~$3.6B.
- Broken down, Technology & Analytics Solutions revenue grew 5% to ~$1.5B; Research & Development Solutions revenue grew 15.4% to $1.9B; and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions revenue increased 3.7% to $196M.
- For full-year 2022, IQVIA (IQV -4.6%) expects adjusted EBITDA f between $3.33B and ~$3.4B, and adjusted diluted EPS to be of between $9.95 ands $10.25.
- The company also said this month it increased by $2B its share repurchase authorization.
