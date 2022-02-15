MagnaChip Semiconductor Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 15, 2022 5:35 PM ETMagnachip Semiconductor Corporation (MX)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.28 (-30.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $122.3M (-14.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MX has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.