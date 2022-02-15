Ecolab (ECL +0.1%) shares are little changed in choppy trading after the company posted in-line Q4 earnings and revenues and warning of continuing inflation.

Q4 net income came in flat Y/Y at $301M vs. $300.3M in the year-ago quarter, while sales rose 10% to $3.36B from $3.07B, matching analyst expectations.

Q4 sales by segment: Global Industries +8% Y/Y to $1.69B, Global Institutional & Specialty +19% to $1.06B, Global Healthcare & Life Sciences -6% to $308M.

Q4 operating income margin: Global Industries 16.5% vs. 20.6% in the prior-year quarter, Global Institutional & Specialty 14.9% vs. 10.6%, Global Healthcare & Life Sciences 9.6% vs. 17.2%.

CEO Christophe Beck said Q4's strong volume and pricing momentum was largely offset by significant raw materials and freight cost increases, which jumped 20% Y/Y in the quarter, leading to an estimated 10% overall impact on total cost of sales, almost double the company's rate of increase in Q3.

Beck said Ecolab expects inflation will remain high before progressively easing during this year's H2, remaining especially strong in Q1, even slightly higher than in Q4 2021.

The company expects Q1 will show "healthy sales growth and a flattish Y/Y earnings per share comparison impacted by continued high raw material and freight costs," while the full year sees strong sales gains with adjusted EPS growth in the low teens, assuming that inflation and supply constraints ease as the year progresses.

Ecolab shares have dropped 16% during the past year, including a 22% YTD decline.