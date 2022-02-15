Wingstop Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 15, 2022 11:35 AM ETWingstop Inc. (WING)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, Feb. 16, before market open.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $0.32 (+77.8% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $73.54M (+16.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WING has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward.
- SA contributor Taylor Dart recently wrote with Hold rating, "Wingstop: Exceptional Growth, But At A Price".