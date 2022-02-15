Waste Connections Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 15, 2022 5:35 PM ETWaste Connections, Inc. (WCN)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.82 (+20.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.59B (+14.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WCN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.