Owens Corning Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 15, 2022 11:38 AM ETOwens Corning (OC)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, Feb. 16, before market open.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $1.91 (+0.5% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $2.04B (+5.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, OC has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- Last week, SA contributor David Trainer wrote "Owens Corning: Weather The Market Storm", rating the stock Buy.