NBC's Super Bowl ratings rise 14% from last year's game

Feb. 15, 2022

SoFi Stadium

melg-photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The Super Bowl drew some 112 million viewers on Sunday, up about 14% from last year in something of a bounceback from a secular decline in football ratings.

The championship game drew about 99.2 million viewers on its main delivery channel, NBC broadcast (CMCSA +1.6%) - up about 8% from last year, according to Nielsen and NBC.

It added some 11.2 million viewers on streaming (including NBCUniversal's Peacock), and about 2 million on the Telemundo Spanish channel.

The game this year benefited from a tighter contest - The Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20, while last year the Tampa Bay Buccaneers routed the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 - as well as the inclusion of the Rams representing a major media market.

It wraps up a strong season for the National Football League, though: Viewership in the regular season rose 10% year-over-year to its highest point since 2015, and the two conference championship games each averaged nearly 50 million viewers.

NBC was part of the NFL's landmark 11-year media rights deals reached last spring, netting the league more than $100 billion long-term and keeping most of the games on traditional TV through 2033.

