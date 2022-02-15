Pfizer (PFE -0.5%) announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) approved its 20-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV20) allowing its marketing across 27 EU countries and several other countries in the region.

The authorization follows the positive opinion issued by the EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) on the product in December.

The EU approval allows the use of the vaccine in those aged 18 years and above for immunization against the invasive disease and pneumonia caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae. PCV20 will be sold in the region as APEXXNAR.

The European decision on PCV20 was backed by results from Phase 1 and 2 trials, in addition to data from three Phase 3 clinical trials, which involved more than 6,000 adults.

The next-gen vaccine sold under the brand name PREVNAR 20 in the U.S. includes seven serotypes, in addition to the 13 serotypes provided in the company’s PREVENAR 13 pneumococcal vaccine.

In Q4 2021, Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) reported a ~25% YoY decline in global sales from the Prevnar family (Prevnar/Prevenar 13 & 20).

In October, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) cleared the use of PREVNAR 20 for certain individuals aged 19 years and older, as well as for those aged 65 years and older. The decision came several months after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the product for adults aged 18 years and above.

Last September, Pfizer (PFE) and Merck (NYSE:MRK) settled a patent infringement lawsuit related to their rival products designed to prevent diseases, including pneumonia and meningitis. The settlement followed the FDA approval of a newer version of Merck’s (MRK) Pneumococcal vaccine.