FIS (NYSE:FIS) stock dove 8.0% in midday trading on Tuesday after the payment tech company's guidance for Q1 2022 fell far short of the consensus estimate.

The company said it expects Q1 2022 revenue of $3.42B-$3.45B vs. consensus of $3.49B and and adjusted EPS of $1.44-$1.47, less than the $1.56 consensus.

For the full year 2022, FIS guided to $14.78B-$14.93B vs. $14.91B consensus and adjusted EPS of $7.25-$7.33 vs. $7.29 consensus.

FIS (FIS) plans to increase its annual dividend ~20% from ~10% previously, with a goal to gradually increase its dividend payout ratio over several years to ~35% of adjusted net earnings from ~25% in 2021.

Updating on the integration of its Worldpay acquisition, the company said it exited Q4 2021 with revenue synergies of ~$750M on annual run-rate basis, and expense synergies of ~$900M on an annual run-rate basis, including ~$500M of operating expense savings.

Q4 revenue of $3.67B trailed the average analyst estimate of $3.70B and rose from $3.32B a year ago.

Banking Solutions revenue of $1.67B rose 8% Y/Y, Merchant Solutions revenue of $1.19B increased by 19%, and Capital Market Solutions revenue of $716M rose by 8%.

On an organic basis, FIS Q4 revenue rose 11% Y/Y and adjusted EBITDA margin expanded by 120 basis points to 46.4% from a year ago. Q4 adjusted net earnings of $1.18B increased 16% Y/Y.

Earlier, Fidelity National non-GAAP EPS of $1.92 beats by $0.02, revenue of $3.67B misses by $30M

