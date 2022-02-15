Independent Financial picks Jack Henry to automate commercial lending

Feb. 15, 2022 11:44 AM ETJack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Man using mobile online banking and payment, Digital marketing. Finance and banking networking. Online shopping and icon customer network connection, cyber security. Business technology.

ipopba/iStock via Getty Images

  • Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) on Tuesday partnered with Independent Financial to automate commercial loans for small- and medium-sized businesses.
  • Independent Financial has already been leveraging Jack Henry's core capabilities, and was introduced to Jack Henry's (JKHY) digital lending platform, LoanVantage, after acquiring a Jack Henry Lending user, Guaranty Bancorp, in 2019.
  • McKinney, Texas-based Independent Financial is a financial services company that provides a wide range of banking products and services.
  • Earlier this week, Jack Henry raised its dividend to $0.49 per share.
