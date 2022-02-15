Independent Financial picks Jack Henry to automate commercial lending
Feb. 15, 2022 11:44 AM ETJack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) on Tuesday partnered with Independent Financial to automate commercial loans for small- and medium-sized businesses.
- Independent Financial has already been leveraging Jack Henry's core capabilities, and was introduced to Jack Henry's (JKHY) digital lending platform, LoanVantage, after acquiring a Jack Henry Lending user, Guaranty Bancorp, in 2019.
- McKinney, Texas-based Independent Financial is a financial services company that provides a wide range of banking products and services.
- Earlier this week, Jack Henry raised its dividend to $0.49 per share.