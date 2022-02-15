AMC Networks Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 15, 2022 11:45 AM ETAMC Networks Inc. (AMCX)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, Feb. 16, before market open.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $0.21 (-92.3% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $752.29M (-3.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AMCX has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.