Cowen Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 15, 2022 11:47 AM ETCowen Inc. (COWN)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, Feb. 16, before market open.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $1.90 (-58.5% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $424.17M (-15.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, COWN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.