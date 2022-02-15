Altice USA Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 15, 2022 5:35 PM ETAltice USA, Inc. (ATUS)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.51 (-15.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.52B (-0.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ATUS has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 7 downward.