Ribbon Communications Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 15, 2022 5:35 PM ETRibbon Communications Inc. (RBBN)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.12 (-33.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $230.7M (-5.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RBBN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.