Lowe's is seen outperforming after earnings next week

Evercore ISI fired off a positive tactical trading call on Lowe's (LOW +1.3%) ahead of the home improvement retailer's earnings report next week.

Analyst Greg Melich and team noted Lowe’s has already guided to a -3% to flat comp for 2022 during their analyst day in December 2021 and see limited risk that management will reduce the range.

"Fundamentals have improved since their original guide. Our Home Improvement Leading Indicator has improved for two consecutive months and Lowe’s YoY web traffic is flat to slightly down YTD, which compares to consensus estimates for a -4% comp in fiscal Q1. Lowe’s web traffic is approximately 60% higher today than it was pre-pandemic. Despite these reasonably positive trends, the stock is down 13% ytd and 15% since their analyst day in December. Tractor Supply reported that inflation helped its 4Q comp by over 800bps and that pricing-pass through had yet to lead to demand-destruction. We continue to believe that Home Improvement is a category with pricing power that can pass through inflation."

Even as comparable sales slow for Lowe's from the +30% jump from 2019 - factors such as inflation, mix, and pro/project recovery are seen supporting Lowe's topping expectations for this year.

Lowe's has recorded seven straight double beats on earnings day.