QuickLogic Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 15, 2022 5:35 PM ETQuickLogic Corporation (QUIK)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.07 (+53.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.9M (+56.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, QUIK has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.