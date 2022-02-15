Palatin stock positive after FQ2 results
Feb. 15, 2022 11:50 AM ETPalatin Technologies, Inc. (PTN)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Palatin Tech (PTN +2.1%) has reported FQ2 results with strong cash position of approximately $47M, providing a sufficient operating cash runway through at least March 2023.
- Revenue exceeded the consensus mark for the quarter whereas EPS came in line.
- Gross product sales decreased 18% and net product revenue increased 144% Y/Y.
- Total prescriptions dispensed were flat Y/Y.
- Vyleesi - Commercial insurance reimbursement and net revenue per dispensed prescription continue to increase over prior quarters.
- The company has initiated a Phase 3 pivotal study of PL9643 in patients with dry eye disease and expect topline results in the second half of calendar year 2022.
- A Phase 2 oral formulation study of PL8177 in UC is currently scheduled to start in the first half of calendar year 2022. Topline data readout is expected in the second half of calendar year 2022.
- Stock dip ~15% over the period of six months.