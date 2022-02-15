Four Corners Property Trust Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 15, 2022 5:35 PM ETFour Corners Property Trust, Inc. (FCPT)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.28 (-26.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $51.89M (+16.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, FCPT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.