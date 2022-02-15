AMC acquires Chicago-area multiplex to reopen this year
- AMC Entertainment (AMC +6%) has acquired the Chicago-area Evanston 12 and plans to reopen it later in the year - the latest of its major-market theater additions.
- It's reached a deal with leaseholder GW Properties to take over the location.
- The site had previously been operated by Cinemark (CNK +6.5%). It's formally the Evanston 18, but six of its screens and its restaurant space are being closed by GW Properties, and renovated for non-theatrical use.
- The Chicago area is a strong moviegoing market for AMC, CEO Adam Aron says, noting it's the second acquisition announcement for AMC in the metro area.
- AMC recently added two more former ArcLight/Pacific theaters, in the San Diego and Washington, D.C., areas.