AMC acquires Chicago-area multiplex to reopen this year

AMC Sells 8.5 Million Shares To Investment Group, As Meme Traders Continue Effort To Rally Stock

Scott Olson/Getty Images News

  • AMC Entertainment (AMC +6%) has acquired the Chicago-area Evanston 12 and plans to reopen it later in the year - the latest of its major-market theater additions.
  • It's reached a deal with leaseholder GW Properties to take over the location.
  • The site had previously been operated by Cinemark (CNK +6.5%). It's formally the Evanston 18, but six of its screens and its restaurant space are being closed by GW Properties, and renovated for non-theatrical use.
  • The Chicago area is a strong moviegoing market for AMC, CEO Adam Aron says, noting it's the second acquisition announcement for AMC in the metro area.
  • AMC recently added two more former ArcLight/Pacific theaters, in the San Diego and Washington, D.C., areas.
