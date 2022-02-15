Li Auto stock pares gain on report a top exec may be leaving

Reports out of China indicated on Tuesday that Li Auto (LI +4.9%) Chief Technical Officer Kai Wang is leaving the company.

Current chief engineer Donghui Ma is expected to take over the position.

Morgan Stanley analyst Tim Hsiao said the development if confirmed will be a surprise and might prompt "transient market concern" over Li Auto's near-term technological development, but is still constructive on the stock.

"However, in light of Mr. Wang's short stint in his current position, we don’t think there will be any major disruption to the launch of Li Auto's projects this year. The key is whether there is any successor who can join soon, ensuring that the team refocuses on the tech roadmap and smooths the development of high-level ADAS for the company's next-gen platform starting from 2023."

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) trades higher on a strong day for the EV sector as a whole, but is off its session high. Li Auto move above its 100-day and 200-day moving average on Tuesday.