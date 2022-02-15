Brookdale Senior Living stock soars 18% following Q4 results

Brookdale Senior Living (BKD +18.4%) stock soared Feb. 15, the day after its Q4 results.

Q4 total revenue and other operating income declined to $643.87M, compared to $852.17M in the prior year period.

Consolidated revenue per available unit (RevPAR) increased 4.2%, to $3,828 as a result of an increase in consolidated RevPOR of $158, or 3.1%, to $5,210 and an increase in consolidated average occupancy of 80 basis points to 73.5%.

The company said Q4 2021 was the first quarter with Y/Y RevPAR growth since the first full quarter of the COVID-19 pandemic. The increase in RevPOR was mainly the result of in-place rent increases and an occupancy mix shift to more memory care and skilled nursing services.

"We delivered ten months of sequential weighted average occupancy growth and maintained rate growth and discipline. We executed several significant transactions during the year to strengthen our liquidity position," said Brookdale's President and CEO Lucinda Baier.

Q4 Senior housing resident fee revenue grew to $605.4M, compared to $585.5M in Q4 2020.

However, Total resident fee revenue declined to $605.4, versus $677.5M in Q4 2020. The company had sold 80% of its equity in its Health Care Services segment on July 1, 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA declined 63.7% Y/Y to $35.8M. Net loss amounted to -$81.7M, compared to -$44.1M in Q4 2020.

As of Dec. 31, 2021, total liquidity was $536.8M. Total liquidity decreased $108.9M from Sept. 30, 2021, mainly due to negative $138.7M of Adjusted Free Cash Flow and net cash used in financing activities, partially offset by $35M of distributions from the company's unconsolidated Health Care Services venture.

As of Jan. 31, 2022, the company's resident vaccine acceptance rate was above 95%.