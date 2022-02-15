Synchrony Financial credit card delinquency rate rises in January
Feb. 15, 2022 12:10 PM ETSynchrony Financial (SYF)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Synchrony Financial's (SYF +2.6%) credit card delinquency rate increased to 2.8% in January, up from 2.6% in December, but was significantly below the 3.2% rate in January 2021.
- Its net charge-off rate of 2.3%, though, improved from 2.4% in the previous month and 3.1% in the year-ago month, showing that consumers' finances remain relatively strong.
- Average loan receivables, including loans held for sale, were $83.6B at the end of January, down from $84.3B at the end of December.
- In December, credit-card metrics gradually normalized as delinquencies ticked up.