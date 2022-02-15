Synchrony Financial credit card delinquency rate rises in January

  • Synchrony Financial's (SYF +2.6%) credit card delinquency rate increased to 2.8% in January, up from 2.6% in December, but was significantly below the 3.2% rate in January 2021.
  • Its net charge-off rate of 2.3%, though, improved from 2.4% in the previous month and 3.1% in the year-ago month, showing that consumers' finances remain relatively strong.
  • Average loan receivables, including loans held for sale, were $83.6B at the end of January, down from $84.3B at the end of December.
  • In December, credit-card metrics gradually normalized as delinquencies ticked up.
