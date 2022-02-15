Will Cisco Q2 Earnings reflect soft growth in-line with guidance amid rising margins
Feb. 15, 2022 12:54 PM ETCisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.81 (+2.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $12.66B (+5.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CSCO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 15 downward.
- Q2 performance is to be driven by significant gains from solid Catalyst 9000 adoption, Webex and growing clout of security solutions.
- Q2 revenue is seen growing between 4.5% to 6.5% Y/Y; non-GAAP EPS is seen between $0.80 to $0.82. Analysts consensus estimates for revenue growth seen at 5.8% while EPS is seen at $0.81.
- Zacks cites: Increasing investments on portfolio expansion, product enhancements and acquisitions amid stiff competition in the networking infrastructure market are expected to have dragged down margin expansion in Q2; the company expects to report non-GAAP gross margin in the range of 63.5-64.5% and non-GAAP operating margin rate between 32.5% - 33.5%.
- Last week, it was known that Cisco made a takeover offer for Splunk worth $20B+; analysts reaction on the same was as follows:
- Jefferies believes Cisco potentially buying Splunk would have strategic value and significant synergies.
- Credit Suisse sees Splunk is a unique asset for reasons that are consistent with some iconic companies in the software industry.
- Despite having a mixed bag of acquisitions over the years, Morgan Stanley believes that Splunk acquisition would be strategically positive.
- YTD, the stock lost 16% while in past 1-month trading the stock eroded 13%; Wall Street Analysts and SA Author rating stands at Buy for the stock.
