Yandex stock higher on Q4 earnings beat and strong FY2022 outlook
Feb. 15, 2022 12:12 PM ETYandex N.V. (YNDX)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Yandex N.V. (YNDX +15.6%) has smashed the consensus mark in Q4.
- Stock up more than 16%, most since July 2017 with the revenue growth of 54% for the quarter.
- Total e-commerce GMV rose 192% Y/Y and Yandex Market marketplace GMV expanded 215% Y/Y.
- Adjusted EBITDA was RUB9.72B vs. consensus of RUB7.57B, exceeding consensus but fell 29% Y/Y.
- The company repurchased 645,191 Class A shares in open market repurchases in Q4, for total consideration of $50.1M.
- "We remain well capitalized to fund our planned strategic investments," said CFO Svetlana Demyashkevich.
- For FY2022, the company sees total revenue growth of around $6.5B, driven in part by high turnover growth in e-commerce.
- It expects total e-commerce gross merchandise volume (GMV) to double in 2022, while GMV in taxi segment, which includes ride-hailing and car-sharing to reach RUB700B - RUB720B.
- The company expects Adjusted EBITDA margin for the mobility business to improve by up to 50 bps Y/Y as a percentage of GMV.
- The company's stock had plunged ~13% on Friday during a sell-off in Russian assets over Ukraine concerns but rebounded after Q4 results on the hopes that a military conflict between Russia and Ukraine may be avoided.