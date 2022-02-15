Walt Disney names exec to lead metaverse strategy - Reuters
Feb. 15, 2022 12:20 PM ETThe Walt Disney Company (DIS)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Walt Disney (DIS +2.2%) has tapped the executive charged with leading its moves in the burgeoning metaverse, Reuters reports.
- The company has chosen Mike White from its Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution group as senior VP of Next Generation Storytelling and Consumer Experiences, according to an email Reuters saw originating from CEO Bob Chapek.
- "Today, we have an opportunity to connect those universes and create an entirely new paradigm for how audiences experience and engage with our stories," he says in the email, according to the report.
- Chapek had said in November that Disney would be making moves into the metaverse by shifting its storytelling into a combined physical/digital world.