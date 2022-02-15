DTE Energy double-upgraded to Buy at BofA on top EPS growth profile

DTE Energy (DTE +1%) rises by as much as 2.5% after Bank of America upgrades shares to Buy from Underperform with a $127 price target, raised from $111, following the utility's full-year results that included a "trifecta of positives" - an earnings beat on already-raised guidance, a raise of the FY 2022 EPS range, and "strong affirmation of the long-term growth trajectory."

BofA's Julien Dumoulin-Smith said he continues to see DTE compounding 7% EPS growth through the forecast period from the original 2022 midpoint of $5.84, and expects a move to a 6%-8% target range, which would "formally elevate DTE to be one of the few regulated utility companies with a 7% CAGR midpoint, garnering a premium valuation despite lingering business mix concerns."

Dumoulin-Smith sees DTE "offering one of the best EPS growth profiles in the sector, with a positive jurisdiction in Michigan as offering predictable regulation with support for incremental investments in renewables and other green technologies."

DTE Energy "should be able to provide investors with an 8%-10% total return over the next five years," Power Hedge writes in a new published analysis on Seeking Alpha.

