Recording the biggest intraday decline since May 2021, the shares of Omnicell (OMCL -7.7%) have approached an eight-month low after the med-tech company set its 2022 earnings guidance below Wall Street forecasts.

Announcing the Q4 2021 results, Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) reported a $311.0M in revenue for the quarter with ~25% YoY growth. Non-GAAP net income improved ~8% YoY to $43.5M even as non-GAAP operating margin dropped to ~13% from ~17% in the prior-year period.

For the full year, total revenue climbed ~27% YoY to $1.1B while non-GAAP income rose ~57% YoY to $175.1M as non-GAAP operating margin improved to ~16% from ~13% in 2020.

Total product bookings and product backlog for the year rose ~21% YoY and ~36% YoY to ~$1.2B and ~$1.3B, respectively.

For the year 2022 and Q1 2022, Omnicell (OMCL) projects $1.370B – $1.430B and $312M – $318M in revenue compared to $1.3B and $301.4M in the consensus, respectively.

In terms of non-GAAP earnings per share, the company expects $3.75 – $3.95 and $0.65 – $0.72 adj. earnings per share for the full year and the quarter, compared to $4.18 and $0.86 in the consensus.

Commenting on the guidance, Benchmark analyst Bill Sutherland argued that the outlook indicated “revenue upside more than offset by higher inflationary cost pressures.” “The two main components for the shortfall: $30M-$35M of cost inflation related to semiconductors, other materials, and freight, and about $8M on integration expense for the three recent acquisitions” Sutherland, who has a Buy rating and a $190 per share target on the stock, noted.

However, he lifted the estimates for 2023, citing: “Management foresees margins rebounding in 2023, and on the upside in revenue now expected entering next year.”

At the earnings call on Monday, Chief Financial Officer of Omnicell (OMCL), Peter Kuipers, indicated a favorable outlook for margins in the second half of 2022.

“We are working through product backlog and pipeline prior to pricing options. As a result, we expect that the pricing options we have put in place will begin to have a greater impact near the end of ‘22 and as we move into 2023,” he said.