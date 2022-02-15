Take-Two teams with Netflix on 'BioShock' movie

Netflix (NFLX +1.5%) and Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO +1.3%) are teaming up to bring a film adaptation of 2K's hit 2007 game BioShock to the streaming service.

BioShock - a sci-fi game set in an underwater city in 1960 - had sold 4 million copies by March 2010.

It was followed by two sequels, BioShock 2 and BioShock Infinite. The various releases, re-releases and bundled collections have sold more than 39 million copies, and a new take on the game is under development.

