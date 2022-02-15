GlaxoSmithKline the latest drugmaker to restrict discounts under 340B program

GlaxoSmithKline in Dresden

13threephotography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • GlaxoSmithKline (GSK +1.7%) has joined a long list of pharmaceutical companies that will limit its medications purchased at prices under the federal government's 340B drug discount program to certain safety net hospital covered entities.
  • In a letter sent Monday, GSK (GSK +1.7%) said that beginning April 1, "GSK will ship products purchased at the 340B price exclusively to locations registered as a 340B covered entity or child site location affiliated with that covered entity. Covered entity contract pharmacies will no longer be eligible recipients."
  • Other pharmas that have 340B restrictions already in place are: AbbVie (ABBV +1.4%), Amgen (AMGN -0.9%), AstraZeneca (AZN +4.3%), Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY +1.2%), Eli Lilly (LLY +3.6%), Merck (MRK +1.8%), Novartis (NVS +0.7%), Novo Nordisk (NVO +3.6%), Sanofi(SNY +1.6%), UCB (OTCPK:UCBJF) and United Therapeutics (UTHR +0.4%).
  • The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in September 2021 threatened drugmakers with fines for refusing to appropriately comply with the 340B program.
