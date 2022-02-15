Vornado Realty Trust stock rises on Q4 profit
Feb. 15, 2022 12:31 PM ETVornado Realty Trust (VNO)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Vornado Realty Trust (VNO +6.2%) stock is trading higher after swinging to profit in Q4 and full-year 2021.
- Net income was $11.27M, or $0.06 per diluted share, compared with net loss of $209.13M, or $1.09 per diluted share, for the for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2020.
- Adjusted net income came at $22.97M, or $0.12 per diluted share, compared with $6.69M, or $0.04 per diluted share, for the prior year's quarter.
- Q4 Funds from Operations (FFO) was $0.73 per diluted share, while adjusted FFO came at $0.81 per share.
- Q4 revenue of $421.1M missed analysts estimates by $4.34M, but grew from $376.43M in Q420.
- For 2021, Vornado Realty Trust reported net income of $101.08M (vs. net loss of $348.74M in 2020); adj. net income of $88.15M (vs. $23.89M in 2020); FFO of $2.97 per diluted share (vs. $3.93 per diluted share in 2020); and adj. FFO of $2.86 per diluted share (vs. $2.62 per diluted share in 2020).