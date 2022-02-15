Huntsman reports Q4 results -- all around strong result sees stock up 8%

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) reported Q4 results before the open Tuesday, beating earnings and increasing shareholder returns. Marking the end to the Company's "best year in history," Management outlined plans for a more profitable 2022:

Earnings - adjusted EPS came in at 95c, against Street expectations for 90c.

Shareholder returns - the dividend was increased 13% (2% forward yield) with ~$100m worth of shares repurchased in the quarter.

Expansion - the MDI splitter project in Geismar will be completed in Q2, while further investments targeting EVs, semi-conductors and polyurethane catalyst are expected to move forward on schedule.

Guide - Q1 EBITDA is expected to come in at ~$365m, up ~50% year on year, while capex is expected to come in at $300m in 2022 versus $342m in 2021.

Huntsman (HUN) appears to be hitting on all cylinders. With almost unanimous buy-ratings from Wall Street, strong earnings, and accelerating shareholder returns, shares are up 8% after the call.