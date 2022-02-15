ChargePoint, Workhorse Grroup and QuauntumScape pace big day for electric vehicle stocks

The electric vehicle showed strong gains in midday trading on Tuesday after a relaxation of tension around the Russia-Ukraine conflict has sent the broad stock market higher and some investors back into high-growth story stocks.

The biggest gainers in the sector included Volcon Motors (VLCN +17.9%), Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD +14.3%), ChargePoint Holdings (CHPT +12.2%), Workhorse Group (WKHS +8.5%), Beam Global (BEEM +7.7%), QuantumScape (QS +8.3%), Electrmeccanica Vehicles (SOLO +7.7%) and Sono Group (SEV +7.0%).

Green Power Motor Company (GP +7.3%) broke higher with Roth Capital Partners upgrading the stock to a Buy rating off its view that EV school bus subsidies will likely materialize quickly.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN +4.8%) gained after Soros Fund Management and Tudor Investment were among the hedge funds that disclosed being long at the end of the year.

Fisker (FSR +5.0%) also jumped after opening up reservations for second EV model.

Tesla (TSLA +4.3%) showed a solid gain as investors brushed off reports that South Korea’s Fair Trade Commission may fine the automaker for misleading ads.

XPeng (XPEV +6.6%) was the leading gainer of the Chinese EV stocks.

Lucid Group (LCID +3.5%) was also higher with the Saudi sovereign wealth fund confirming its large stake.