Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) will be limited in the use of its resources to fight off a boardroom battle among directors over control of the company.

Aerojet CEO Eileen Drake and her boardroom allies will be limited in making statements and in their use of company resources for contentious upcoming board elections, Delaware Chancery Court Judge Lori Will said on Tuesday, according to a Bloomberg report.

The judge's statement comes as Drake and board member Warren Lichtenstein are waged in a battle over control of the board, which was disclosed in some court filings last week. The battle could escalate after Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) on Sunday night terminated its $4.4B agreement to buy Aerojet (AJRD) after the FTC sued to block the combination on antitrust grounds.

Aerojet holder Steel Holdings, which includes Lichtenstein, earlier this month said it was nominating seven directors to the company's board, including four incumbents. Aerojet shares rose 1.5%

On Friday it was disclosed that Lichtenstein and three other directors filed a lawsuit against Aerojet. In response, Aerojet CEO Aerojet CEO Drake and three other directors filed a countersuit against Lichtenstein and the other directors claiming that one director and his "collaborators" are seeking to gain control of Aerojet's board through "improper means." The countersuit also sought to remove Lichtenstein as a director.