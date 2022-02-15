Flying cars and space travel took the spotlight in Tuesday's midday trading. Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) spiked on news of a partnership in Japan, while ticketing plans sparked a rally in Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE).

In other news, MoneyGram (NASDAQ:MGI) jumped almost 20% on a takeover deal. On the other side of the spectrum, Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) plunged on earnings news.

Gainers

Joby Aviation (JOBY) jumped more than 27% after the company announced a partnership in Japan. The maker of air taxis revealed a tie-up with ANA Holdings to provide aerial ridesharing in the country. Toyota (NYSE:TM) will be part of the partnership as well.

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) also showed a massive midday advance, rocketing almost 30% as it took a step forward in ramping up regular commercial operations. The company revealed that it will open ticket sales to the general public on Feb. 16.

Elsewhere, word of a takeover deal sent MoneyGram (MGI) soaring 19%. The company said it has signed a deal to be acquired by private equity firm Madison Dearborn Partners for $11 per share. The all-cash transaction is valued at about $1.8B.

Decliner

Earnings news inspired a selling spree in shares of Omnicell (OMCL). The stock dropped 8% on lackluster Q4 results and a weak Q1 forecast. OMCL reported a quarterly profit that met expectations, with revenues rising nearly 25% to $311M.

Looking ahead, the company predicted a quarterly profit between $0.65 and $0.72 per share, on revenues of $312M-$318M.

