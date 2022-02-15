Will The Trade Desk FY 2021 maintain an earnings beat?
Feb. 15, 2022 12:38 PM ETThe Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) is scheduled to announce FY earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.77 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.19B
- Over the last 2 years, TTD has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Recently Jefferies upgraded the stock to Buy, making it a top pick among large-cap Internet-exposed companies.
- Last quarter, the stock soared as revenue showed a 39% growth.
- Comparative rating of the stock against peers.
- Performance of the stock over the last six months shows:
- Looking at competitors recent quarterly performance: Unity Software beat expectations of revenue and earnings;
- SA contributor comments: 'Revenue growth has been explosive since going public. This is a trend I expect to continue for a long time.'
- Other comments on the stock by contributor who writes: 'Nevertheless, the company continues to gain strong momentum in sports streaming and retail media ad buying.'