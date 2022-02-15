Sunshine Biopharma announces pricing of $8M public offering, uplisting

Feb. 15, 2022 12:39 PM ETSunshine Biopharma, Inc. (SBFM)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Sunshine Biopharma (OTCPK:SBFM) has priced its underwritten public offering of ~1.88M units at a price to the public of $4.25/unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of $8M.
  • Each unit consists of one share of common stock, par value $0.001/share, and two warrants, each warrant exercisable for one share of common stock.
  • In addition, the Co. has granted Aegis Capital, a 45-day option to purchase additional shares of common stock and/or warrants equal up to 15% of the number of shares and warrants.
  • The total gross proceeds of the offering including the overallotment are expected to be ~$9.2M and the offering is expected to close on Feb. 17, 2022.
  • Its common stock and warrants have been approved for listing on the Nasdaq and will begin trading under the symbols "SBFM" and “SBFMW” on Feb. 15, 2022.
