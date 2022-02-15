Sen. Patrick Toomey (R-PA) is blocking a planned vote on President Biden's five nominees for the Federal Reserve in an attempt to delay Sarah Bloom Raskin's nomination as vice chair, Bloomberg reported.

He has been considering having Republican members of the Senate Banking Committee sit out a vote on Tuesday to send the nominations to the floor for a full Senate vote, Bloomberg News said, citing three people familiar with the discussions.

Toomey told reporters that a vote is unlikely. Without the GOP members, the Senate wouldn't have a quorum to allow the vote to proceed.

He said he has questions about Raskin's role as a director of fintech firm Reserve Trust when the company obtained a Federal Reserve master account. Toomey has also criticized the nominee on her views regarding financial risks of climate change.

Two people familiar with the discussions told Bloomberg that Republicans hope that Democrats will agree to set aside Raskin's confirmation vote, while they move ahead with the other nominees. Senate Banking Chairman Sherrod Brown said he won't agree to a separate vote from the other Fed nominees. "We're going to get her confirmed," he said.

If an agreement can't be reached, it would also stall the confirmation votes for Jerome Powell's second term as Fed chair, Lael Brainard term as vice chair, and Lisa Cook and Philip Jefferson as governors.

Earlier this month, Powell was named Fed chair pro tempore as he awaited confirmation

Dear readers: We recognize that politics often intersects with the financial news of the day, so we invite you to click here to join the separate political discussion.