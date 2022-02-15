JetBlue stock rises after addition of 30 additional Airbus A220s to order book

Feb. 15, 2022 12:45 PM ETJetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments

JetBlue Airways Airbus A320 airplane Cartagena airport

Boarding1Now/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • JetBlue (JBLU +5.7%) stock has climbed ~6% in mid-day trading after the airline reached an agreement to exercise its option to add 30 additional Airbus A220-300 aircraft to its order book.
  • This brings the total number of A220s in the airline’s fleet and on order to 100.
  • JetBlue announced its initial order of 60 A220s and the option for 60 additional aircraft in 2018. In 2019, 10 of 60 options were converted to firm orders.
  • The 30 additional A220s will help drive the retirement of JetBlue’s Embraer E190 fleet.
  • The airline on track to take delivery of its ninth A220 in Feb. 2022, with nine more scheduled for delivery in the year and another 21 in 2023.
