Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) dropped 3% on a report that that the Dept. of Justice is preparing a lawsuit to block United Healthcare (NYSE:UNH) from purchasing the company.

The parties are expected to meet with the DOJ for a "last rites" meeting on the matter, according to Dealreporter, which cited sources familiar. The DOJ hasn't found any divestitures that would be acceptable to allay the antitrust concerns for the combination.

The report comes as timing agreement between the companies and the DOJ is set to expire next Tuesday. In December UNH pushed back the deadline to complete its merger with Change Healthcare (CHNG) to April 5 as it works to gain regulatory approval for the deal. In November, the companies agreed with the Department of Justice to not complete the transaction before Feb. 22.

The new report about a DOJ lawsuit comes after Lockheed (NYSE:LMT) terminated its $4.4B acquisition of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) on Sunday night after the FTC last month voted 4-0 to file a lawsuit to block the transaction.

The Information reported in August that the U.S. Dept. of Justice was considering a lawsuit to block the company's sale to UnitedHealth (UNH). The DOJ was reportedly evaluating whether UNH may have incentive to block or restrict access of competing insurers to Change Healthcare (CHNG).

Bloomberg reported earlier this month that CHNG was said to be considering asset sales to gain regulatory approval for its sale $8B sale to UNH.

Earlier this month Change Healthcare was raised to buy at Citi 'deal or no deal.' If the deal fails to go through, Citi sees the fundamental value of Change Healthcare at $23/share, which is based off an 11x CY2022 adj. EBITDA multiple. The analyst added that initially on a deal break the shares would may trade down to about $18.