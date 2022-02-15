Grubhub launches Grubhub Goods brand nationwide

Feb. 15, 2022 12:53 PM ETJust Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (GRUB)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Grubhub (GRUB +0.9%) has announced national availability of its branded convenience concept, Grubhub Goods.
  • Grubhub now offers on-demand convenience delivery to diners from more than 3,000 Grubhub Goods locations across the country.
  • This nationwide expansion is in collaboration with 7-Eleven and follows a successful pilot in New York of more than a dozen Grubhub Goods locations offered with 7-Eleven in Manhattan.
  • To celebrate the national launch of Grubhub Goods with 7-Eleven, Grubhub is offering customers 50% off on orders of $15 or more.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.