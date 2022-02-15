Grubhub launches Grubhub Goods brand nationwide
Feb. 15, 2022 12:53 PM ETJust Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (GRUB)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Grubhub (GRUB +0.9%) has announced national availability of its branded convenience concept, Grubhub Goods.
- Grubhub now offers on-demand convenience delivery to diners from more than 3,000 Grubhub Goods locations across the country.
- This nationwide expansion is in collaboration with 7-Eleven and follows a successful pilot in New York of more than a dozen Grubhub Goods locations offered with 7-Eleven in Manhattan.
- To celebrate the national launch of Grubhub Goods with 7-Eleven, Grubhub is offering customers 50% off on orders of $15 or more.