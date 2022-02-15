Bitcoin (BTC-USD +3.1%) is rising toward $45K per token so far on Tuesday, as Russia reportedly pulled some troops away from the Ukraine border back to their regular bases.

Additionally, all three major stock indices, along with global equities, are rising as Russia-Ukraine tensions ease. Yields gain as commodities trade mostly in the red. Meanwhile, the global crypto market cap climbs back to sub $2T, with ethereum (ETH-USD +5.1%) surpassing $3K and binance coin (BNB-USD +6.6%), ripple (XRP-USD +3.1%), cardano (ADA-USD +4.2%), solana (SOL-USD +4.8%), terra (LUNA-USD +3.4%), avalanche (AVAX-USD +8.8%) and dogecoin (DOGE-USD +2.0%) are all erasing losses from last week.

Speculators appear to be increasing their risk appetite for "bargain hunting" purposes as "the level of geopolitical tension that has existed over the last three weeks for right now appears to be easing," Kace Capital Advisors Managing Partner Kenny Polcari told Bloomberg.

Speaking of Russia, its government has been pushing to permit digital assets to help attract foreign investment, a move that contradicts the central bank's views on the crypto space. “The approaches proposed by the government do not yet allow neutralizing the risks that we see, and at the same time they create new threats,” Bloomberg reported Monday, citing Bank of Russia Governor Elvira Nabiullina at a press conference Friday.

Towards the end of January, Russian finance ministry official objected to the central bank's crypto ban. A day later, President Vladimir Putin asked the country's central bank and Finance Ministry to come to an agreement on crypto regulation.