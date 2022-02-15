The Federal Aviation Administration said it will retain the authority to issue airworthiness certificates for all Boeing (BA +3.4%) 787 Dreamliner aircraft and perform final inspections on newly produced 787s before delivery, Reuters reports; Boeing pared gains slightly on the news but remains the day's top gainer among Dow Jones stocks.

The FAA said it will retain the authority until it is confident that "Boeing's quality control and manufacturing processes consistently produce 787s that meet FAA design standards."

Deliveries of the 787 have remained frozen since June, and while Boeing has not said when it expects to restart 787 deliveries, most suppliers do not expect any change until Q3, RBC Capital analyst Ken Herbert has said.

Alongside its quarterly earnings report last month, Boeing revealed that inspection and repair of Dreamliners and compensation of customers for lost flying could total $5.5B in costs.