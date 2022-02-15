Pfizer, OPKO pediatric growth hormone deficiency injection somatrogon gets EU nod
Feb. 15, 2022 1:19 PM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE), OPKBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- The European Commission has approved Ngenla (somatrogon), a long-acting recombinant human growth hormone to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency, from Pfizer (PFE -0.8%) and OPKO Health (OPK +5.6%).
- The weekly injection is approved for children and adolescents 3 years and older.
- The companies say that pediatric growth hormone deficiency impacts one in about 4K to 10K children worldwide.
- The FDA issued a Complete Response Letter on a somatrogon Biologics License Application to Pfizer (PFE -0.8%) and OPKO (OPK +5.5%) in January.