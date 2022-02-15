Fed Put comes into play below S&P 500 3,700 - BofA survey

The Fed would step in to help equity markets if the S&P 500 (SP500) (NYSEARCA:SPY) dropped to 3,700, pushing the benchmark index to above 5,000 for the year, fund managers surveyed by BofA say.

Also known as the Fed Put, the 363 money managers polled in the February survey set the trigger at 3,698 for what would lead the S&P to 5,000.

Among a choice of scenarios "37% of investors think 'US CPI falls to 3%' is the most likely reason that the S&P500 will rally to 5000. #2 is a less than expected number of Fed hikes and #3 is lower than expected S&P500 EPS," strategist Michael Hartnett and team wrote in a note.

Wage growth of 4% to 5% leading to strong U.S. consumption came in fourth, while aggressive China easing was fifth.

The top three tail risks to the market remained the same: hawkish central bank rate hikes at 41%, inflation at 23% and asset bubbles at 11%.

Conflict between Russia and Ukraine debuted on the list in fifth at 7%.

Long U.S. tech remains the top most crowded trade this month, followed by short U.S. Treasuries. Long commodities was a new entry in fourth right behind long ESG.

Goldman Sachs cut its S&P forecast for 2022 to 4,900 from 5,100.