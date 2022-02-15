Synopsys FQ1 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 15, 2022 5:35 PM ETSynopsys, Inc. (SNPS)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) is scheduled to announce FQ1 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.37 (+55.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.27B (+30.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SNPS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 0 downward.
