Royal Gold FQ2 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 15, 2022 5:35 PM ETRoyal Gold, Inc. (RGLD)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.91 (-1.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $160.82M (+1.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RGLD has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.