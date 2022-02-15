Coeur Mining Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 15, 2022 5:35 PM ETCoeur Mining, Inc. (CDE)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.02 (-75.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $206.73M (-9.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CDE has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.